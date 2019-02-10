|
Joseph Bara, Jr. 1937 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Joseph Bara, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Joe was born in Utica on April 24, 1937, the younger son of Joseph and Sophie Dudek Bara. He received his education at St. Mary's School (N.Y. Mills), Whitesboro High School, and M.V.C.C. He served in the United States Army in the early 1960's. He retired as a Bus Driver and Custodian from New York Mills School in 1997.
He loved to drive in his car, listen to bluegrass and Polish music, and play golf.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Louise Mowers Bara; four children, Linda (John) Lamach, Richard Bara, Raymond (Mandy) Bara and Kenneth (Kathryn) Bara; and nine grandchildren, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Patricia, Zachary, Alexis, Benjamin, Mackenzie, Chessa and Emaline. Also surviving are three nieces and their families, several cousins and many golf buddies.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., N.Y. Mills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church of Sacred Heart/St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, N.Y. Mills. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.
In memory of Joe, please consider a contribution to St. Mary's Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cypress House at Sitrin.
wolaninfuneralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019