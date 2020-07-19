1/1
Dr. Joseph C. Booth
1951 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Dr. Joseph C. Booth, 68, of Deerfield, passed away after a brief illness, on July 17, 2020, at the Hospice Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford, with his loving wife by his side.
Joseph was born in West Hempstead, NY, on December 30, 1951, the son of Joseph W. and Helen M. (Conaty) Booth. As a young boy, his family moved to Chester, VT, where he was a graduate of Chester High School. He continued his education at the University of Vermont, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Zoology and Master's degree in Pathology. Dr. Booth then studied at St. George University School of Medicine in Grenada, where he earned his Medical Doctor degree in 1985. On July 23, 1983, Joseph was united in marriage with Donna L. Petcavage, a union of 37 years. Moving to Utica, Dr. Booth completed his Family Practice Residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in 1988. Shortly thereafter, he opened his own medical practice, Deerfield Family Practice, on Trenton Rd., in Deerfield, where he graciously treated thousands of families over his illustrious career spanning 30 years. Dr. Booth continued his service of treating patients, with Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., until retiring in 2018. For many years, he was the Medical Director at the Heritage Health Care Center in Utica. Dr. Booth was board certified in Family Practice, Geriatrics and Hospice and Palliative Care. He was very active in the local and national, American Medical Association (A.M.A.) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (A.A.F.P). Joe will be remembered for the love and devotion he had for his patients.
Dr. Booth is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his daughter, Alexandra Booth, of San Francisco, CA, his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas P. and Julia Booth, of Redmond, WA; and two cherished grandchildren, Aaliyah and Darius. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen; sister, Constance Cauldwell; and brother, Special Forces Veteran, Thomas M. Booth.
Dr. Booth's funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Church, 440 Keyes Rd., N. Utica, where his Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4:00-7:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face coverings are required.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider making a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413, in Dr. Booth's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
