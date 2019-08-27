|
|
Joseph C. Salamida
CLARK MILLS - Joseph Salamida, 67, of Clark Mills, passed into the Lord's hands with his wife, Debbie and son, Joe, by his side, following a long and courageous battle with sepsis on August 22, 2019. His wife, Debbie, stayed by his side, night and day, throughout his hospitalization since June 17th. On August 9th, they celebrated 44 years of marriage together.
"Joe" as he was known to everyone, was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Trivieri) Salamida. Growing up in East Utica, he was educated at local schools including Proctor High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. Joe married Deborah L. Turra in 1975. He practiced being an electrician for over thirty years and worked for the Mechanical Man Car Wash, Dunlop Tire Corporation and the General Electric Corporation. It was the latter that Joe, worked through the changes from GE to Lockheed Martin. Eventually working with Lockheed Martin's E2C Program, he took great pride in his abilities and employment as he contributed to the designing and testing of the radar that graced the Stealth Bombers during the first Gulf War. Latter projects included other radar systems for various aircraft and submarines for the United States Airforce and Navy.
An avid car buff, Joe always had a keen interest in Chevys and Opel GTs. This interest led him to exhibiting his own Corvette at various regional car shows. A man of many abilities, Joe enjoyed carpentry, music and his crossword puzzles. He always enjoyed trips to New York's Lakes Champlain and Placid and it's neighboring, Vermont. Places that he truly loved.
Always a devout family man, Joe took an interest in his family's interests. He served extensively as his son Joe's editor on his many publishing projects. He was always giving of his time no matter the circumstance.
Mr. Salamida is survived by his wife, Deborah; and his son, Joe, of Clark Mills, NY; son, Steven and daughter-in-law, Christine and their two children, Maeve and Sean Salamida, of Cromwell, CT; mother-in-law, Arlene Turra, of Clinton, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Maria Salamida, of Utica; and a brother, Mark, of Syracuse.
"Joe/Dad, you are loved and will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Thank you so much for being a wonderful husband and father."
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service to immediate family members only.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019