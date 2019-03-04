Joseph Candela 1948 - 2019

UTICA - Joseph Candela, 70, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2019 in St. Luke's Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

He was born in Ilion on November 2, 1948, the son of the late Frank and Helen Filkins Candela and he attended Frankfort Schools.

Joseph is survived by two brothers, Angelo Candela, of Skaneateles and Francis Frank, of Ilion; one sister, Cheryl Balderston, of Brooksville, FL; his siblings families; and several aunts, uncles and cousins of the extended Galvano family; the Candela, Palmieri, Mazzola, Rolchigo, Mannino, Frank and DellaPosta Families.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue Frankfort. Calling hours will be Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p..m., until the time of services at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Joseph's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019