Joseph D. Sciortino 1938 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Mr. Joseph D. Sciortino, 80, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Joe was born in Utica, on September 27, 1938, the son of Carlo and Sadie (Salerno) Sciortino. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. Joseph honorably served in the US Army. On December 14, 1975, Joe was united in marriage with Winifred C. Virkler, a devoted union of 38 years until Winifred's death in 2013. Joe had several area employers and would mainly be remembered as a salesman, from sofas and chairs (Montgomery Wards) to automobiles (E.J.Peters and Carbone auto dealerships). After retirement, he continued to transport cars with several local car dealerships. Joe enjoyed meeting great friends at the Dunkin Donuts, Packy's Pub and Turning Stone Resort and Casino at "Opal's Corner", where they would exchange stories and conversation as the crowd passed by. He also enjoyed fishing and boating on the St. Lawrence River.
He is survived by his children, Joseph M. Sciortino and Shannon Gardner, of Deerfield, Cindy Horan and her husband, Mike, of Maine, NY, Kelly Hartley, of Frankfort, Richard Gladwin and his wife, Kaye Inman, of Huntsville, AL, Jeffrey Gladwin and Dawn Donnelly, of W. Henrietta, NY; eight cherished grandchildren, Kristin, Kelsey and Katelyn Horan, DJ and Matthew Ralbovsky, Gabrielle Hartley, Micah Gladwin and Bridgett Stallings and her husband, Logan; one sister, Mary Fallone, of Trenton, OH; his twin brother, Michael Sciortino and his wife, Rosemary, of Virginia Beach, VA; and brother-in-law, Paul Virkler and Dorothy Olin, of Lowville, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he adored.
Visitation for family and friends is Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a prayer service and time to share stories at the conclusion of visitation. His burial will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Croghan, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019