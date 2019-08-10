|
Joseph (Joe D) Desgrosiellier 1939 - 2019
ROME - Joseph (Joe D) Desgrosiellier passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Rome Hospital, with complications from pneumonia. His unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends and many supporters carried him through the last several months.
He was born January 2, 1939, in New York Mills, NY, to Joseph and Hazel Desgrosiellier. He attended Westmoreland High School and worked at Marcy Psychiatric Center for over 37 years. He married Lillian Weslowski on August 21, 1960, in Verona, NY, a blessed union of over 58 years.
Known for his exceptional personality and kindred spirit, Joe was surrounded by many friends. He often associated friends with unique nick names which stuck with them for many years. In early years, Joe played many sports including softball, baseball, bowling and golf, and he enjoyed hunting. He enjoyed teaming with his brothers, cousins and close friends, where they won many tournaments.
Joe was a proud member of the Stanwick's Veterans Men's Club for over 35 years and managed the bar for nearly half of those years. He gladly organized many golf outings and trips to the Finger Lakes, Saratoga and other areas for members of the men's club. Joe liked being outside and spent many years enjoying the St. Lawrence Seaway while boating and relaxing with friends, family and his predeceased wife and soul mate, Lillian.
Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Lee Guillaume; two granddaughters, Meredith and Maddie Guillaume, all of Dallas, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Flora and Phil Howe; brother and sister-in-law, George and Eileen Desgrosiellier; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Desgrosiellier; plus several nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, William Desgrosiellier, and sister, Diane Langdon.
Joe's family would like to thank Ron Schuler and the entire ICU team at Rome Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.
Also, special thanks to Penny Eastup, Carol Sexton and Donna Finn for supporting Joe during very difficult times.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 North George Street, Rome, N.Y., on Monday, August 12th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Council Church in Verona. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019