Joseph E. Crandall, Jr. 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Joseph E. Crandall, Jr., of New Hartford, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at Lutheran Care in Clinton.
Joe was born on July 30, 1932 in Utica, NY, the eldest son of Joseph, Sr. and Dorothy (Taylor) Crandall. He grew up in Earlville, NY and graduated from the Florida Military Academy and attended Hartwick College. On February 9, 1952, he married Mary Trainer in Gilbertsville, NY. They shared a loving union of 56 years until her passing on February 13, 2008.
Joe was active in the Army Reserves from 1950 to 1959 and was an active member of the Earlville Fire Department. In 1963, the family moved to New Hartford when Joe took a position at General Electric Co., from which he retired in 1988. Joe joined the New Hartford Fire Department in 1970, serving as recording secretary for 34 years. He was also active in the Fire Police, for many years, a recognizable figure directing traffic at the Utica National intersection of Genesee Street and Route 12 right up until the fall of 2015, when he entered the Lutheran Care Facility.
Joe is survived by his children, Joseph, III (Carol), of Delta Junction, AK, William A., of Cold Brook, NY and Ann (John) Mason, of Forestport, NY; grandchildren, Heather Walsh, Dr. Hillary Crandall, Holly Elegante, David John Crandall, Elizabeth Crandall, Amy Crandall, Robert Cornish, Jen Cornish, Christy Pearsall, William Crandall, Jr., Jessica Whitby, Zachary Mason and Joseph Mason; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan (Annette) Crandall, of Chesapeake, VA and Bruce (Jean) Crandall, of Goshen, NY; a sister-in-law, Ann (John) Williams, of Sarasota, FL; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his son, David T. Crandall, on February 29, 2016.
Joe's family would like to thank the staff of the Bryant Unit at Lutheran Care for their care and compassion over the last four years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the New Hartford Fire Department.
Calling hours are on Friday, January 3 from 4-6 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019