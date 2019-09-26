|
Joseph E. Martino, Ret./UFD 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Joseph E. Martino, Ret./UFD, age 82, went home to heaven and to his wife on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on April 27, 1937, Joseph was the son of the late Marco Martino and Madeline (DeCuffa) Martino-DiSalvo. He also knew the love of his mother's late husband, Nicholas Bonanza. He attended Wetmore Elementary School and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1955. A veteran of the United States Army, Joe was very patriotic and proudly served his country from 1957-1960 stationed stateside. On June 30, 1962, Joe married the former Clara C. Casamento with whom he shared over 46 years devoted and loyal to each other. They were exemplary role models to their children and family life came first. His beloved Clara left this life on March 14, 2009.
Joe was also proud to serve his city in his profession as a firefighter with the Utica Fire Department, a career that spanned 26 years. He was a hardworking man, and when Joe was called to duty, foremost in his mind was protecting the public and promoting community safety for the citizens of Utica.
He had a heart of gold and was selfless in assisting and advising others as a way of life. He was outgoing, social, and comfortable with himself. He was well known for his pleasant personality and desire to help others. As a father, his children came first, and he leaves them memories of simple, yet unforgettable times in their lives, like camping, taking rides, and vacations. He was a humble man who did the best he could with his life. He will be remembered by many as "Grandpa Joe", a unique character who entertained everyone in his circle of life from youngsters to elders, especially at family gatherings and holidays that honored Italian customs and traditions, highlighted by cultural cuisine. Joe was a loving husband to his wife, father to his children, and grandfather to his grandchildren who were the center of his life. He was proud of all of them and their many accomplishments. He was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and he "worked for God" as he served as an usher.
In 1985, Joe and Clara relocated to Seminole, Florida. In 2007, they returned home to share the pleasures of their Utica family and friends. Joseph was fortunate to have lived a fulfilling life, with a wonderful wife who stood by his side to celebrate their blessings.
Joseph is survived by his children and their spouses, Joseph N. and Laurene J. Martino, Celine M. and Vincent J. Visingardi, and Joanna L. and Paul Gerwig; his grandchildren, Joseph M. Martino, Matthew N. Martino, Jennifer K. Martino, and close to his heart the memory of his predeceased grandson Stephen M. Martino; Marissa C. Visingardi, Joseph V. Visingardi; Andrew D. Gerwig, and Ethan C. Gerwig; and his sister, Suzanne Williams. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws; and his friends, Rudy and Joanna Marangi, Mary Lou and George Johnson, Pierre Iagnacco and a host of people who were a part of his journey during different seasons of his life, especially members of the "50s" Proctor boys. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Eugene Williams; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Casamento.
The family is grateful to Dr. Charles Eldredge, a wonderful physician and friend; MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare ER & ICU staff, especially ICU nurse Nancy whose sensitivity was so touching; and the caregivers of the Masonic Care Community, his second home, who gave him freedom, compassion, and the best of care in an outstanding, beautiful environment.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Joseph's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 from the funeral home and at 12:00 noon at St. John the Evangelist Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred at the conclusion of services. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Joe's memory may make a donation to ALS of Utica online at alsutica.org/donate. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019