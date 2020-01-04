|
|
Joseph E. "Joe" Nassimos 1936 - 2019
HAMILTON - Joseph E. "Joe" Nassimos, 83, of Hamilton, passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Katherine Luther RHCF, Clinton.
He was born, September 14, 1936, in Utica, a son of James and Alice Astour Nassimos. He was a graduate of Proctor High School in 1954, received a BA in Accounting from Niagara University and a Master's Degree in Education from Syracuse University. On July 25, 1959, Joseph married Dolores Marie Saba, in Sherburne, NY, which was a loving union of 55 years until she predeceased him in 2014. Joe worked as an auditor for New York State for several years. He taught at Rome Free Academy before taking a position as a Professor of Accounting at SUNY, Morrisville. In 1972, he was among the first to receive the "Chancellor's Award" for excellence in teaching and was the first recipient at SUNY, Morrisville. He was promoted to the position of Dean of the School of Business at SUNY, Morrisville, holding the position for several years before going back to teaching prior to his retirement in 1995. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing golf, but spending time with his family was most important to him.
Joe was a member of St. Basil's Melkite Church, Utica and a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hamilton. He served as a Trustee of both churches for many years.
He is survived by his five children, Alice and Doug Jones, James and Colleen Nassimos, Gregory and Colleen Nassimos, Jennifer Barnes and her partner, Mark Lewis, and Joseph and Sheila Nassimos; thirteen grandchildren, Lucas Jacobs, Damon (Melissa) Jacobs, Leigh (Derrick) Masker, Emily Barnes, Abigail (Michael) Hall, Nicholas Barnes (fiancée, Cyndee Wendt), Geoffrey (Lylia) Nassimos, Alexander Nassimos, Samantha Nassimos, Rachel Nassimos, Daniel Nassimos, Brooke Nassimos and Noah Nassimos; four great-grandchildren, Kylee Jacobs, Jace Jacobs, Hadley Masker and Weston Hughes; and his siblings, John Nassimos, Edward (Carmella) Nassimos, Violet (George) Yany, Patricia Nassimos and Selma Smith. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Jackie Nackley; brothers-in-law, Ignatius (Jacqueline) Saba and Anthony (Elaine) Saba; a special friend, Jerry Jacobs; several cousins; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother, Mary Nassimos; brother, Fred Nackley; brother-in-law, Harry Smith; and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Saba, Mary Lou Nassimos and Ann Nassimos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 13 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hamilton, at a later date.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 1:45 p.m.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Madison Fire Department or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020