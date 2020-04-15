|
|
Joseph E. Rocco 1938 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Joseph E. Rocco, age 81, a lifelong Frankfort resident, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, in the privacy and comfort of his home. At the time of his passing, Joe had the love and support of his devoted wife and sons at his side, who found solace in providing his care during this final part of his life's journey.
Born in Frankfort on September 8, 1938, Joseph was the son of the late Gino and Mary Margaret (Simonette) Rocco. He was raised and educated in Frankfort, graduating with the Frankfort-Schuyler Class of 1956. He then went on to further his education at Mohawk Valley Community College, where he earned his Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
On September 19, 1959, Joe was wed to the love of his life, the former Phyllis Sassone, at St. Mary's Church in Frankfort. Together they shared in a blessed and devoted union spanning six decades; recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this past September. Together, they raised their boys on traditional values of hard work and dedication to family. As a couple, it was rare to ever see one of them without the other and their love story is a beautiful example of what a marriage should truly be.
Joe's career began at UNIVAC and then at Mohawk Data Sciences, where he was employed as a manufacturing engineer. After which, he went back to work for the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District where he worked in the Maintenance Department until retiring in 2004.
From a young age, Joe held an affinity for farming that was instilled in him by his grandfather, Dominick Simonette. He loved the family farm, which was located on the Frankfort hilltop and over the years, he would plant strawberries and tomatoes for sale to the public. Later in life, this passion carried over into his own garden where he grew garlic and kept fruit trees.
In his spare time, Joe enjoyed woodworking and made many handcrafted items which he would gift to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also held a deep passion for baseball which began as a young boy and stayed with him throughout his life. He was proud to have thrown the first pitch and be the winning pitcher at the Frankfort Little League's first ever game and later coach for the organization as a part of the Giants.
Anybody who knew Joe knew that he was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan. Over the years, he enjoyed many trips with his family and grandchildren to Fenway Park and Jet Blue Park, passing on the love for baseball and the Red Sox to each and every member of his family.
Joe never missed a sporting event for his children or grandchildren over the years, no matter how far he had to travel or what weather he had to brave. When his sons were young, he coached for St. Mary's CYO basketball teams and was actively involved in the youth programs for many years.
Joe's dedication to his family was unwavering. He was the constant supporter, the patient ear and the wise advice. His love for his wife, sons and grandchildren knew no bounds and his legacy will forever live on in their hearts.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis; his three sons, Joseph Rocco, Jr. and his wife, Claire, of Oneida, NY, Gary Rocco and his wife, Judy, of Apalachin, NY and Jon Rocco and his companion, Anna Rausch, of Colonie, NY; his grandchildren, Joseph Rocco, III and his wife, Melissa, Michael Rocco and his companion, Sara Blasi, Maria Rocco and her companion, Ryan Noone, Thomas Rocco and his fiancé, Deanna Levy, Geno Rocco and Matthew Rocco; and his two great-grandsons, Joseph Rocco, IV and Luca Rocco. He also leaves his brothers, Donald Rocco and his wife, Christine, Eugene Rocco and his companion, Liz Palumbo and Larry Rocco; a special cousin, Theresa Maury; lifelong friends, Joseph and Barbara Minosh; and special friends, Marge Hughes and Steve Salamone; and Joe's coffee buddies; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Beside his parents, Joe was predeceased by a special uncle, Henry Simonette.
Joe's family will gather privately to commemorate his life and bid their farewells to him. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, with final committal in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, will take place when health conditions and regulations permit.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in Joe's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Rocco family has entrusted Joe's final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020