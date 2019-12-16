|
Joseph E. Ullrich 1953 - 2019
A Man With Endless Energy And Enthusiasm
UTICA/TAMPA - Joseph E. Ullrich, 66, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Tampa, FL.
He was born on July 7, 1953, in Utica, the son of the late Edward and Mary Therese (Gorman) Ullrich. Joe was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College, playing football at both. He moved to Tampa, 35 years ago, where he owned and operated Omni Publicity. Joe brought an endless amount of energy and enthusiasm to everything he did and said. You always knew Joe was in the room as everyone would be circled around him when he kicked off his newest story by belting out "you're not going to believe this…" When he wasn't telling a story or creating some mischief, he was capturing the action with his camera. He had a big heart and always let you know that he was in your corner. Joe loved playing football and was a dedicated Buccaneers fan. He loved taking flying lessons, target shooting, boating, his Corvette and bantering about the latest headlines. But most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
Joe is survived by his siblings, Laurie (Bob Bach) Liechty, Cicero, Deb Ullrich, Liverpool, Mark (Sue) Ullrich, Manlius and Tricia (Mark) O'Connor, Manlius; nieces and nephews, Danielle (Sean) Lewis, Rochester, Ryan (Andrea) Ullrich, Tampa, Sean, Luke and Gwen O'Connor, Manlius and Erica and Rene Beauregard; great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as many cousins of the Ullrich, Martin, Gorman and Holmes families; and his neighborhood family in Tampa. He was predeceased by Goddaughter and niece, Vanessa Cornnell.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joe's name may be made to Lifepath Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at www.lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019