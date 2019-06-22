|
Joseph Elias Williams 1941 - 2019
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
LOS ANGELES, CA - Joseph Elias Williams, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on June 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA at the age of 78.
He was born on January 26, 1941, in Utica, NY, son of the late Timothy Joseph Williams and Josephine Williams.
Joseph and his beloved wife of 41 years, Mary Lynn Williams, were a shining example of what true love is. Joseph was a loving father to son, Timothy Joseph Williams; daughter, JoAnn Williams Rodriguez; and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Williams. He was a devoted, loving and caring grandfather to his grandchildren, Ryan, Samantha, Jacob, Samuel, and Benjamin. He was a dear brother to Rosalie and husband, David Boff, FL and Elizabeth (Betty) and husband, Nazih (Nick) Karrat, NY and Margurite; predeceased by brother-in-law, Thomas Black, NY; and beloved brother-in-law to Betty Dentry (HI) and Donna Yeaman, UT. He was predeceased by his brother, Louis Williams and his sister, Bernadette Pucine. He was also a beloved uncle to his many nephews and nieces, which he loved dearly.
Joseph was loved beyond words could describe. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and outstanding love for his family.
His remarkable stories will live with us forever and we will cherish them in our hearts.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Sunday June 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church. 520 Rutger Street, Utica, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019