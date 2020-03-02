|
Joseph F. Cucharale, Sr. 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph F. Cucharale, Sr., age 85, was reunited with his wife, Mer when he passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 with those he loved most in his heart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Gathering in Joseph's honor which will take place on Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of floral offerings, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Feed Our Vets online at https://secure.donationpay.org/feedourvets; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. His funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence at 6:00 immediately upon the conclusion of the Memorial Gathering with Military Honors Conferred.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020