Joseph F. "Joe" DiColla 1920 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph F. "Joe" DiColla, went to heaven and was reunited with his wife Millie on Monday, November 16, 2020 when he passed away at the Masonic Care Community of NY with those he loved most in his heart. He was blessed with 100 years of life.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the beloved son of the late Pasquale and Chiara (Zenoble) DiColla. He was well suited and had a strong and committed marriage to Carmella M. "Millie" Paneghello, a loving union of nearly 64 years prior to her passing on May 13, 2010. A patriot, he was a US Army WWII veteran.
He was fascinated by electronics and mechanics which were the subject of many conversations. Joe loved his life. He was a hard worker and he looked at life through the lens of grateful eyes and love. He was blessed with a wonderful daughter, a son-in-law he adored, and a grandson who affectionately called him Pop Pop.
Joseph is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna M. and Mario L. Rocci Jr.; and his grandson, Mark J. Rocci. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Anthony Battista, and the late Gabe Battista; great nieces, great nephews, his late wife's beloved cousins and the memory of many wonderful times together; Mario L. Rocci, Sr., and the entire Rocci family where Joe "fit right in". He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Emma and Tony Battista, Guido and Natalie DiColla, Vincent and Anne DiColla, and Ercole and Lillian DiColla; his mother-in-law, Florence Paneghello; and his in-laws, Joseph S. and Teresa Paneghello, Vincent Paneghello, Louis H. Jr. and Phyllis Paneghello, Rose and Nunzio "Jack" Fesi; and Mario's mom, Marie Rocci.
While still at home, in addition to family, Joe was graced with the assistance of Robin who made sure he was well cared for. A special note of great appreciation to his longtime physician Dr. Kevin McCormick, and the nurses and staff at the Masonic Care Community/Buffalo Household, for providing Joe with dignity, quality of life, and the ability "to dance whenever he wanted to". There was no finer place to complete his journey these last years. A special thank you to Monica/Activities Director who facilitated FaceTime family sessions for Joe each week.
Visitation will be held Friday morning (tomorrow) from 10:30-11:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joe's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday at 11:30 from the funeral home and at 12:30 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented at both locations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Masonic Care Community of NY online at https://www.masonichomeny.org/ways-to-support/donations/
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will follow graveside in Calvary Cemetery.
In memory of Joe, his family would like you to smile, dance, and be generous to someone in need, and kind to make someone's day.