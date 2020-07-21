Joseph F. Urbanik 1922 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Joseph F. Urbanik, 98, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on January 29, 1922 in Utica, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Pelc) Urbanik. Joe was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and then proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946. On May 27, 1949, he was united in marriage to Helen Ann Gorski in Holy Trinity Church and shared a blessed union of 71 years. Joe was owner and operator of Urbanik's Paint, Utica, for 50 years and retired in 1984, passing the family business to his son.
Joe had a passion for astronomy and enjoyed uploading the photo of the day from the NASA webpage. He was an avid coin, mineral and gem collector. Joe also enjoyed spending time with his son Greg's dogs, Carly and Willow.
Surviving are his wife, Helen; son, Greg (Mary Beth) Urbanik; granddaughter, Katrina Urbanik, all of Barneveld; brother, Edmund Urbanik, Beacon, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Szczych and Sophie Glista; and brother, Teddy Urbanik.
Joe' family wishes to extend their gratitude to the 2nd and 4th floor staffs at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Church, Lincoln Ave. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville. Attendees are required to wear face masks and follow proper social distancing. Our facility is operating at 33% and will allow visitors in on a rotating basis.
