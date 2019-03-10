Joseph G. (Jerry) Coolican 1934 - 2019

WHITESBORO - On New Year's Day 1955, I married Beverly (Bev) Stanton, the most attractive and intelligent women in the world. We had a marriage of 65 years based upon love, trust, and sharing. I attribute the success I had in my engineering career to Bev.

I am a proud U.S. Army Veteran and graduate of the Infantry Officers Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA. I received my B.S. degree in engineering from the University of Scranton and my M.B.A. from Syracuse University. Subsequently, I joined the Radar System Department at General Electric as a Design Engineer, then became the Engineering Manager. After 25 years in Utica, I transferred to GE Syracuse as the Director of Engineering and retired after 30 years as the Programs General Manager. Bev and I traveled around the world together with London, Rome, and Cairo being our favorite cities.

Education was a priority in our home and all four children have received advanced degrees. They are Dr. Sharon A. Coolican and her husband, Dr. Kevin W. Thomas; Shawn J. Coolican; James P. Coolican; and Carolyn M. Coolican. Our grandchildren are Robert S. Thomas; Dr. Conor R. Thomas and his wife, Dr. Chantel Bartles; and Hunter Coolican. Our great-granddaughter is Genevieve Thomas.

At my request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's in Whitesboro by Father Thomas Durant on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Friends and relatives may pay their respects in the vestibule after the Funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in the family mausoleum.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

Love you Bev. Keep strong and enjoy yourself. I'll be waiting for you!

A final goodbye. Love you, Jerry

