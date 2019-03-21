|
Joseph G. Goodhines 1950 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Joseph G. Goodhines, 68, passed away, suddenly at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, on March 19, 2019.
He was born in West Leyden, on May 20, 1950 and grew up in Steuben. He graduated from Holland Patent High School and married Terry Gates in 1969. He retired from NYSDOCS, Oneida Correctional Rome, after 25 years; prior to that he was employed at OW Hubbell in New York Mills for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife, Terry; his mother, Jean Seelman Lockwood, Remsen; children, Gloria and Tom Cole, Merrimack, NH and David Goodhines, Frankfort; three grandchildren, Logan Cole, Madison and Bella Goodhines; siblings, Daniel and Rita Goodhines, Brian and Laura Lockwood, all of Remsen and Amie and Carl Bailey, Alder Creek. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Leo Lockwood; and a brother, Arthur Goodhines.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019