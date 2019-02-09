|
|
Joseph G. Griffo 1923 - 2019
ROME - Joseph G. Griffo, 95, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Rome Memorial Hospital Residential Healthcare Facility.
Born in Staletti, Calabria, Italy, on June 19, 1923, he was the son of the late Frank and Eleanora (Lombardo) Griffo. On May 9, 1946, in St. John the Baptist Church in Rome, NY, he was united in marriage to Bertha "Betty" Marino, a blessed union of over 72 years.
Joe retired in 1985 after working for 40 years for the City of Rome.
He was a communicant, former head usher and member of the Holy Name Society at St. John the Baptist Church. He also belonged to the Nocturnal Adoration Society. He was very honored to have been nominated and received the Imaculata Medallion from the Diocese of Syracuse for 71 years of service to the church.
Joe was a member of the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus Council #391, serving as past Faithful Navigator and Commander of the Color Corps. He was also a member of the Rome Elks BPOE #96, Toccolano Club and Rome Family Y. He was a former member of the Rome Moose Club, Galliano Club and St. Gregory Society.
Joe took great pride in taking excellent care of his lawn and flowers surrounding his home.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Betty, are a son and daughter-in-law, Sen. Joseph and Lorraine Griffo, of Rome; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rocky and Ida Griffo and Frank and Ginnette Griffo, all of Rome; a sister-in-law, Concetta Griffo; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends he'll never forget. He was predeceased by a brother, Gregory Griffo.
Joe's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff on 2 East and 3 East at Rome Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. They would also like to extend their gratitude to Hospice and all of the other wonderful caregivers that helped out in their time of need.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Angelicchio officiating. Interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Rome Memorial Hospital Foundation for the Activities Fund of the Residential Healthcare Facility.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019