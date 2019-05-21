|
Joseph Gabriel Paragi 1923 - 2019
WHITESTOWN - Joseph Gabriel Paragi died at home on May 20, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born on August 7, 1923, to Sophia (Dragony) Paragi and Gabriel Paragi, Sr. in Lewis County, NY. He attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse that was visible from the back door of his home and high school at General Martin H.S. in Glenfield. He also attended Indiana Technical College in Ft. Wayne, IN. He married Elizabeth Heller on August 13, 1945 and together they had five children. Joseph grew up on a small farm near Brantingham. When he was in his teens, his father purchased a sawmill, which he operated every chance he could. He would reminisce about the enjoyment of this experience until late in his life. He was employed as a union carpenter for forty years in the Utica area and worked on homes, commercial buildings, churches, hospitals and several schools. Joseph operated a sideline business known as Walesville Supply for more than sixty years, selling and servicing domestic water systems and chain saws. Joseph was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors in his retirement and enjoyed examining and learning about time pieces of all descriptions.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Barbara and Helen; and a brother, Gabriel. He is survived by his sister, Virginia, in Lowville; children, Edward (Karen), New Haven, IN, Robert, Walesville, Kathleen, Walesville, Joanne, Watertown and Thomas (Sarka), Fairbanks, AK; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
All are invited to call from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. You are invited to call at church the morning of the Mass from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Please consider donations to the Country Pantry.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019