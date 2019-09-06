|
|
Joseph H. Barnes
WATERVILLE - Joseph H. Barnes, 84, a life-time farmer and Waterville resident, passed away, peacefully at his home, with his loving wife of 62 years, Joan and his children at his bedside, on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Prayer services will be at 10:30 AM on Monday at the Burgess and Tedesco Funeral Home, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019