Joseph J. Caruso
1940 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Joseph J. Caruso, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side.
He was born on January 20, 1940, in Utica, the son of John and Concetta Caruso. Joe was a graduate of TR Proctor High School and furthered his education at RPI and earned a bachelor degree in professional engineering. On October 11, 1969, he married Grace R. Spinella, in St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford and shared a blessed union of 50 years. Joe was employed with the New York State Department of Transportation as a civil engineer, until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. Joseph-St. Patrick's Church, Utica.
Joe was a very loving husband and father and absolutely loved to work. After retirement, he immediately started working at the family business, Domenico's Golf Course, where he enjoyed many years working and talking to the customers. Joe was also an avid NY Giants fan.
Surviving are his loving wife, Grace; sons, John and Dominick "Nick" Caruso, all of Whitesboro; sister, Congetta "Tina" DeGironimo; brother, Enrico "Ricky" Caruso; sister-in-law, Catherine "Kay" Caruso, all of Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Caruso; brother, Carmen Caruso and brother-in-law, Lawrence DeGironimo.
Joe's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Faxton Dialysis Center, Dr. Ahmad Shafi Mian and Dr. Charles J. Eldredge for the many years of wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., from St. Joseph – St. Patrick's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. Arrangements are under the direction of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Rembrances in Joe's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joseph – St. Patrick's Church
JUL
20
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St. Joseph – St. Patrick's Church
JUL
20
Interment
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
