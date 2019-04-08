Home

Joseph J. Droleskey Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Droleskey, Sr. 1957 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Joseph J. Droleskey, Sr., 62, of Waterville, died April 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born February 17, 1957, in Utica. He was the son of Irene Czudak Droleskey and the late Albert Droleskey and graduated from New Hartford High School.
Joe loved cars and had worked as both a salesman and auto mechanic.
He was an avid sports fan enjoying golf, darts, shuffleboard and chess.
He is survived by his mother, Irene Droleskey of New Hartford; his birth mother, Geri Power, of MN; his sister, Joann M. Ritter, Rio Rancho, NM; his children, Sharon, of Whitesboro, Joseph, Jr., of Rochester and Kristen, of Waterville; three grandchildren, Ben and Emily and Sophy.
The family wishes to thank his lifelong friends Ray and Kevin for all of the care and support they gave to Joe.
The funeral will be Wednesday, at a time to be announced, at St. Thomas More Chapel, 738 Robert St., Utica, NY 13502. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours are on Tuesday (today), from 4-6 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
