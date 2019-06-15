|
|
Joseph J. Kawalec 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Joseph J. Kawalec, 94, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital at Community General in Syracuse.
Joseph was born in New York Mills on May 5, 1925, a son of Michael and Mary (Buszta) Kawalec. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. On October 28, 1950 Joseph married Louella Brucker at St. Peter's Church in North Utica. For many years until his retirement in 1988, he was employed with Rome Developmental Center. He was a member of the Deerfield Seniors, NY Mills Historical Society and CSEA.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Louella; two daughters, Karen Howarth and husband, Michael, of Sauquoit and Marylou Bintz and husband, John, of Herkimer; a sister, Frances Lolo, of Rome; seven grandchildren, Kevin Howarth, Julie Jalowiec, John Bintz, Justin Bintz, Amanda Bintz, Michala Bintz and Cade Jalowiec; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Jalowiec and Brennan Jalowiec; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his son, Kevin Joseph Kawalec, in 1972; sisters, Ann Kawalec, Katherine Duda, Victoria Sychtyz, Genevieve Kupiec, Helen Myslinski and Stella Belch; and a brother, Stanley Kawalec.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at HeintzFuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019