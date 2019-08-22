|
Joseph J. Monaco, Jr.
CLINTON - Joseph J. Monaco, Jr., 69, of Clinton, NY, departed this life on August 20,2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Joey was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Joseph and (Assunta "Sadie" Bottini) Monaco and attended Proctor High School. He was united in marriage to Robin Hammond until her passing in 2011. He was a well-known carpenter at Union Local #277 for many years.
He is survived by his beloved family, whom he loved with all his heart: sister, Rosetta (who held his hand as he passed) and brother-in-law, Jack LaPaglia; special nephew, Scott Sebastian; niece and godchild, Joelle Sebastian-Dean and wife, Windy Sebastian-Dean; brother, Paul (who was an immense help to Joe these last years) and his wife, Teresa, who became Joe's health care proxy and saw that he received the best care during this last hospital stay; nephew, Dr.Ryan and wife, Kelly Monaco and their children, Cole and Rory; stepson, Joseph Tobias, who Joey considered his son, his wife, Maria, their son, Anthony (who called Joe "Papa Joe"); stepdaughter, Annie and her daughter, Abby; and nephew and niece, Jennifer and Dr. Jon Block.
Joey was so proud of his nieces' and nephews' accomplishments and always commended them.
Joe leaves his special friends, Danny Eanniello; neighbor, Mike Mariani, whom Joey treated as a son, and his wife, Andrea, and their children; Tony Di Masse, John "Juice" Bulat, his Harley Buddy and his wife Trudy; his childhood friend, Bonnie (who took great care of Joey's beloved feline pet, PJ, whenever Joe was hospitalized); also friends, Debby, Kim and Jimmy; and many extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Joe was one who was loyal and loving. Once he called you friend, you were a friend for life. He went out of his way to help with anything he could and he appreciated the help he received in return when he needed it the most. He was an outgoing independent spirit.
He loved his pets and worried about them more than himself. He was preceded in death by his canine pet, Casey; and feline pet, Spook.
Joe was an avid fan of the Yankees and he and Robin spent many hours fishing for bass and when she became ill, his life revolved around her care. It is said that the people who seem the hardest on the outside are the most sensitive on the inside. That could describe Joe. He never burdened others with his problems and lived these last years by our mother's motto: "If you look around, you'll always see someone worse off than you." We love you Joey and will miss you every day.
With grateful hearts, Joe's family would like to thank Dr. Razia and the amazing staff at Slocum Dickinson Medical Group. They became like family to Joe these last years; he enjoyed teasing them and bringing them pastries. When they saw him coming, they called out " here comes trouble!" The family wants to thank the 6th floor nursing staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital, who gave Joe the most compassionate care and respect. They are special people and we are very appreciative of them. A special heartfelt thanks to Danny Eanniello and Mike Mariani.
Joe's Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's-St. Agnes Church, 421 Tilden Ave., Utica, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Mark Kaminsky, Pastor. The family will greet guests after the Mass. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at St. Casmir & St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stevens Swan Humane Society; envelopes will be available at the church.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019