Joseph J. Penree, Sr. 1936 - 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Joseph J. Penree, Sr. 83, of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Utica, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
He was born on March 18, 1936 in Utica, a son of the late Harold and Stella (Pelczar) Penree. On January 19, 1957, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Utica, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Ventura a blessed union of over 62 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Joseph owned and operated Penree Refrigeration for 29 years. He then accepted a position with Grand Union, as a Refrigeration Manager, of the Northeast Division. Joe retired from Grand Union in 1999.
He was a member of St. Clement's Roman Catholic Church, Saratoga Springs, he also was a 39 year member of the Refrigeration Engineers Society, a past member of the Moose Club, the Eagles Club, North Utica and the Flub Dub Club.
Joe was an avid gun collector, who also enjoyed target shooting. He also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and was a big sports enthusiast. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them; he especially enjoyed his family vacations. He will be remembered by his family as a person who was always there to help. Whatever his family needed, he would make sure he did his best to get it taken care of. His family was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Penree, of Saratoga Springs; his children, Marsha Penree, Kathy (Matt) Luppino, Joseph, Jr. (Kelly) Penree, Sandra Penree and her companion, Karen St. Mary, Lynn (Rick) Simpson and Eric (Megan) Penree. He also leaves his grandchildren, Robert and Sarah Foster, Kelly Rockwell, Tricia (John) Jantzen, Kristen (Franklin) Taylor, Daniel Luppino, Anthony (Christine) Penree, Nicholas (Caitlyn) Penree, Mark (Stephanie Palmatier) Dewey, Patrick (Nicole Fitzgerald) Dewey, David Penree, Christopher Penree, Richard, Jr., Erica, Reid and Paige Simpson, Ryleigh, Rowan and Ryker Penree; he also leaves his great-grandchildren, Hailey Penree, Athena Dewey, Madison Dewey, John, Jr. and Juliana Jantzen. He leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Peter Lallier; a sister-in-law, Margaret Penree; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a very special friend, Peter Darcy and his wife, Christine. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Penree.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care or the in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019