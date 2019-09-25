The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Joseph J. Raiano Sr.

Joseph J. Raiano Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Raiano, Sr. 1942 - 2019
UTICA - Joseph J. Raiano, Sr., 77, of Utica, passed on September 14, 2019.
Joseph was born in Utica on July 12, 1942, a son of Joseph F. and Nellie (Strilka) Raiano. He was raised and educated locally and proudly served in the US Navy from 1961-1967. In his spare time, Joseph was an avid fisherman.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph J. Raiano, Jr. and wife, Krista; two grandchildren, Joseph J. Raiano, III and Anthony S. Raiano; and two sisters, Dolores Centolella and Joan DesJardins.
Calling hours for Mr. Raiano will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11-1 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, NY.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
