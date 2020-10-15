Joseph John Czarniecki 1972 - 2020
CLINTON - Joseph John Czarniecki, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Joseph was born on October 20, 1972, in Utrecht, Netherlands, the son of John Joseph and Elisabeth (Veldhuizen) Czarniecki. He and his family came to Utica when he was a small child. He attended Holy Trinity School, Utica, until the sixth grade, where he made many lifelong friends. For a large portion of Joe's life, he resided in the Gilbert, Arizona area, returning to the Mohawk Valley 10 years ago.
Joe is survived by his mother, Elisabeth "Elly" Veldhuizen; his children, Jane Badon and Bailey Darger; grandchildren, Anneliese and Corbin Verret; sister, Annemarie Snijders; and brother, Mark Czarniecki. Joe's contagious personality will be forever remembered by his countless friends, too many to name.
He was predeceased by his father, John Joseph; and grandparents, Irene and Joseph John Czarniecki.
The ultimate salesman, Joe's passion, perfectionism and charisma made a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Joe loved deep and hard, living life to the fullest. To receive one of his big hugs, hear his many stories, share in his love of music and experience his laugh, you knew you were in the presence of a "one-of-a-kind" guy. Joe always said if he loved you, no matter what, you would always be safe. So, rest assured, if you were lucky enough to be a friend of his, he is looking down on you now as a guardian angel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life tentatively planned for Sunday, October 25, 2020. Details will be posted on Joe's Facebook and updated on the GoFundMe page.
