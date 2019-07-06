Home

Joseph L. Camelo

Joseph L. Camelo Obituary
Joseph L. Camelo 1935 - 2019
UTICA - Joseph L. Camelo, 84, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on January 13, 1935, in Hoboken, NJ, the son of the late Nicholas and Grace Murtaugh Camelo. He was educated locally and graduated from Proctor High School. Joe served proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. On July 6, 1957, Joe married Linda West in St. Patrick's Church, Utica. He worked for many years with General Electric.
Joe was a parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. He was an avid bowler and served as secretary/treasurer for many bowling leagues at Sunset Bowling Center and Pin-O-Rama Lanes in Utica. At one time, he was an umpire for Little League Baseball. He also loved watching sports and his favorite teams were the Giants, Yankees, Rangers and Syracuse University.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Camelo; cherished daughter, Cynthia Camelo, both of Utica; daughter in law, Katrina Camelo; grandchildren, Nicholas Camelo, Jr. and his wife, L'Oreal and Joseph Camelo; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Camelo, Sr.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, at 11:00, the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will greet everyone attending the Mass.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019
