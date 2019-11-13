Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel Inc
7507 State Route 5
Little Falls, NY 13365
(315) 508-5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Lee Obituary
Joseph L. Lee 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Joseph L. Lee, 91, of Utica, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born, May 14, 1928, in Utica, the son of the late Abraham and Mary Newman Lee. Joe was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica College of Syracuse University with honors.
Joe worked, for a while, with the family business of Lee Electronics, Utica. Later, he was a social worker for Oneida County and retired from there. Joe was of the Jewish faith and former member of the Oriental-Faxton Lodge #224 of F&AM.
Joe is survived by his dear partner and best friend, Beverly Piechowicz and her daughters, Audry Piechowicz and Mari Elaine Brear.
His interment was made in the Masonic Care Community Cemetery on the grounds of the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
Joe's care has been entrusted to Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel (315)797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -