Joseph L. Lee 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Joseph L. Lee, 91, of Utica, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born, May 14, 1928, in Utica, the son of the late Abraham and Mary Newman Lee. Joe was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica College of Syracuse University with honors.
Joe worked, for a while, with the family business of Lee Electronics, Utica. Later, he was a social worker for Oneida County and retired from there. Joe was of the Jewish faith and former member of the Oriental-Faxton Lodge #224 of F&AM.
Joe is survived by his dear partner and best friend, Beverly Piechowicz and her daughters, Audry Piechowicz and Mari Elaine Brear.
His interment was made in the Masonic Care Community Cemetery on the grounds of the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
Joe's care has been entrusted to Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel (315)797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019