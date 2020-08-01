Joseph L. Shepherd 1953 - 2020

UTICA - Joseph L. Shepherd, 66, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Syracuse, NY.

Joe was born in Utica, NY, on August 16, 1953, to the late Leo and Elizabeth (Saunders) Shepherd. Joe was a brilliant young man and after graduating from Rome Catholic High School, went on to receive his degree in accounting. Joe worked for many years, as an accountant, for different firms in the greater Utica area.

Joe enjoyed cooking and baking, going out to dinner and traveling with friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand whether it be to family, friends or a complete stranger; that was just the kind of man he was. Family was the most important thing to Joe; he spent as much time with them as he could. It didn't matter what holiday or occasion it was, Joe was happy as long as his family was there.

Joe leaves behind his sisters, Ann Beehner and husband, Mark, of Clay and Mary Shepherd, of Westmoreland; beloved nieces and nephews, Eric Doherty and wife, Kristen, Michelle Doherty and Dominic, Ashley Slate and husband, Matthew and Kristin Beehner; great-niece, Olivia Rose Doherty; special friends, Sue Cieri and Robin Inman; and daughter, Caitlin Cieri.

He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joe's name to the Clark Mills American Legion Post 26, 7683 Main St., Clark Mills, NY 13321.

All are invited to a Memorial Mass to Celebrate Joe's Life at 10 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, NY, with a burial to follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines.



