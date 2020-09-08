Joseph "Joe" LaPorte, Sr. 1939 - 2020
AGAWAM - Joseph "Joe" LaPorte, Sr. died peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 in Agawam, MA, at the age of 81.
Joe is survived by his partner, Mildred; his children, Christopher, Joelle, Jennifer and Joe, Jr; his brother, Peter, Jr., of Bolingbrook, IL; and grandchildren, Anthony and Scarlett Rose.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Sr. and Angeline; and his brother, Anthony LaPorte, of Utica, NY.
Joe was born on July 6th, 1939, in Utica, NY, to Peter and Angeline (Pucine) LaPorte. He attended Proctor High School and Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. He married Mildred in 1978.
He was a generous individual who loved cooking and was passionate about golf.
After moving to Agawam, Joe perused a career in the food service industry, where he retired from US Foodservice in 2007. He was an accomplished salesman, often a top performer in his field and made lifelong friends with many clients.
His children remember him as a proud, kind and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
He was an active and dedicated member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
The visiting hours will be this Friday, September 11th from 4-5:30 PM with a Funeral Home Service at 5:30 PM at Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home, 985 Main St., Agawam. (masks and social distancing are required).
In lieu of flowers contributions to The National Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated.