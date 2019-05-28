|
Joseph "Joe" Locorini
UTICA - Joseph "Joe" Locorini, 66, passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
Joe was a son of the late Anthony P. Locorini, Sr. and Laura (Sellow) Locorini. He was born in Utica, New York and attended school in Waterville, but went on to graduate from Tully High School. After high school, Joe became a mechanic and he enlisted in the United States Navy, from which he was honorably discharged in 1971. Joe enjoyed golf, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Angela Locorini, Christina (Rob) Locorini, Roseanna Locorini and Andrea Locorini; his siblings, Michael (Judy) Locorini, James (Jennifer) Locorini, Donna (Peter) Crep, Anthony P. (Toni) Locorini and Rosemary Bodan; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Ginger; and his brother, Bobby.
The family would like to thank Dan McGuire for being such an amazing friend to Joe and visiting him every day. They would also like to thank Tina Rockwell, for taking great care of him while he was in the hospital.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will take place on Wednesday, May 29th (today) at 6 PM at Owens-Pavlot and Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College Street, Clinton, New York 13323. Friends and family are invited to call from 3-6 PM prior to the service. Joe will be laid to rest in Deansboro Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019