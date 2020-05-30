Joseph M. Winnicki
Joseph M. Winnicki 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph M. Winnicki, age 76, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with those he loved most in his heart. His passing healed his broken heart, for he joined his beloved wife, Elaine.
Joseph was the son of the late Stanley and Genevieve (Powroznik) Winnicki. He shared 40 years of marriage with the former Elaine Marie Lawrence who passed on October 2, 2005.
Joe is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joel L. and Kelly A. Winnicki; his grandchildren, Julia, Emmett, and Harper; his sister, Audrey; brothers and sister-in-law, Roger and Sharon Winnicki, and Eugene Winnicki; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws; extended family, Dr. Richard and Geri Larkin; and friends, Laura Misiaszek, and Carol LaFache. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Joanna L. and Peter A. Cardamone; sister, Ceil Swan; and his canine companion, Raisin.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Joseph's life privately.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Joseph's life privately.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
