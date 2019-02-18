|
Joseph N. Flihan 1932 - 2019
CEO of Joseph Flihan Co. in Utica
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Joseph N. Flihan, age 86, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica on April 26, 1932, son of the late Nasser and Wadeha (Hobaica) Flihan. He attended local schools graduating from T.R. Proctor High School. On May 25, 1960, he married Judith Manion in St. Bernard's Church, Waterville. Together they raised three children in a loving family. It was a blessed union of 37 years until her passing on August 31, 1997. Joseph was fortunate to find love again. On November 14, 1998, he wed Linda Spellman, a blessed union of 20 years. Their years together were filled with love, companionship and devotion.
Joe was a loving and devoted husband and father who dedicated his life to his family and career. He was the CEO of Joseph Flihan Co. in Utica, which he founded, as well as Johnson Restaurant Supply Corp. in Syracuse. Joe was highly respected in his field throughout the food service equipment industry. His work ethic and expertise were second to none. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word and always greeted everyone with a smile.
Joe loved to travel. One of his most memorable trips was to Egypt and Lebanon. While he traveled all over the world, he was proud to call Utica his home. A humble and kind man, he will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout the years.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; two daughters, Debra Flihan, of Whitesboro, and Sheila Flihan, of Albany; his son, N. Joseph Flihan, of New Hartford; his brother and sister-in-law, Ramah (Art) and Patricia Flihan, of Whitesboro; brother-in-law, Dan Salvo; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Judy, he was predeceased by two sisters, Lamya Salvo and Julia "Julie" Flihan.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the 6th floor and ICU of St. Luke's Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019