Joseph N. Muok M.D.

Joseph N. Muok M.D. Obituary
Joseph N. Muok, MD 1952 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Joseph Nyakwamba Muok, 67, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on June 7th,1952, in Kenya, a son of the late Nathaniel and Aska Otuga Muok. A very intelligent and ambitious scholar, Joseph immigrated to the United States and graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, TN. He was a well known obstetrician/gynecologist with the Slocum Dickson Medical Group for over 20 years. His work was his passion and he took great pride in ensuring his patients had the best care possible.
Joseph was a devout Christian and an active member of the Utica International SDA Church. He loved his family dearly and cherished the time they spent together. Joseph enjoyed fine dining, especially any meal that included salmon as an entree.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Oruya-Muok, of New Hartford; children, Noel O. Nyakwamba, of Albany, Aska A.C. Muok, of New Hartford, Laureana J. Muok, of Syracuse, Christiane S. Muok, of Syracuse and Paul S. Oruya, of New Hartford; nieces, Carolyn Opee and Beatrice Opee, of Liverpool; three brothers; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the community, as well as their friends and extended family, for all of their kind words and support.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 15th at 4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. and will be held at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral & Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be on Friday, January 17th at 4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Utica International SDA Church, 1134 Herkimer Rd., Utica. Interment will take place in his home country, Kenya.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
