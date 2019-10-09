|
|
Joseph N. "Joe" Spatuzzi 1949 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Mr. Joseph N. "Joe" Spatuzzi, age 69, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on October 19, 1949, Joseph was the son of the late Samuel and Fannie (Curcio) Spatuzzi. He was raised and educated in East Utica and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1967.
Joe possessed a great work ethic and was the family "MacGyver" for his extraordinary knack for unconventional problem solving. He was employed by Friedrich Climate Master for 20 years. He then earned his Airframe and Powerplant License in Aircraft Mechanics and landed a job with US Airways where he worked for more than 14 years. Following his retirement from the airline, Joe held a position at Turning Stone Resort Casino as an HVAC Technician. His final job was at MVCC where he worked part-time in the Maintenance Department until April 19, 2019 when he fell ill.
He was a man who enjoyed and found comfort in being surrounded by family and friends. He had a calm and quiet demeanor, and was a keen observer. Joe was at his best when his mind and hands were busy working on a problem-solving project. His extensive collection of tools were used to assist his relatives and friends with any repairs or help they needed around the house. He loved to cook, and he loved to eat. He looked forward to his annual trips to Cancun, and he seized the opportunity to travel at anytime.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Wendy and best friend of 38 years; his beloved daughters and their loves, Joelle and Paul Perry, and Janese Spatuzzi and fiancé, Andrew Graziani; grandchildren, Andrew Almas, Matthew Almas; and Beau Graziani; great-granddaughter, Isabella Almas; his sister, Mary Theresa Zupancic; and his brother, Samuel R. Spatuzzi. He also leaves his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, (fondly acknowledging Carla Zupancic, "The Favorite"); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce and John Shannon; brother-in-law, Patrick Shannon; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Terri and Leonard Maiolatesi; and his friends, with special mention of Pauline Hahn, JoAnn Musco, and Sarah Hensel for their many acts of kindness and support.
The family extends thanks to Dr. Atul Butala and his staff; and although Joe's stay was brief at the Siegenthaler Center, the family is appreciative for the comfort and dignity provided to Joe and his family.
In keeping with Joe's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019