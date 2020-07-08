1/1
Joseph P. "Spike" DeMatteo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Spike" P. DeMatteo
ROME - Joseph "Spike" P. DeMatteo, of Rome and Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. Friends may call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc
7751 Merrick Rd
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved