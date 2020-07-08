Joseph "Spike" P. DeMatteo
ROME - Joseph "Spike" P. DeMatteo, of Rome and Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. Friends may call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com
