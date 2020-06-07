Joseph P. Esper 1951 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. Joseph P. Esper, age 69, unexpectedly departed this world and was embraced by the Lord as he passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with those he loved most in his heart.
Joseph was the son of the late Anthony P. and Natalie (Testa) Esper and the husband of the late Anita (Santoro) Esper (2010).
Left to carry on Joseph's memory are his cherished daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Matthew Pastor; his beloved grandchildren, Emily Grace, Adalina Rose, and the beloved memory of his granddaughter Marlana Natalie who passed away on October 17, 2007. He also leaves his brothers and sister-in-law, Carmen Esper, Tony and Joseanne Esper, and the memory of his eldest brother, David P. Esper Sr. who preceded him; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Patricia Esper, Annette Santoro and Mark Punzi, Debbie and Michael Kowalczyk, and Celeste and Bill Boris. He was blessed with "brothers" that he worked alongside at the Barber Shop and shared a great friendship and respect. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Thomas and Jeanette (Nogas) Santoro.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Joseph's life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at https://www.stjude.org or by mail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.