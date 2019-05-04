|
|
Joseph P. Ianno 1970 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Joseph P. Ianno, 48, passed away, with his loved ones by his side, on Thursday, May, 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center of MVHS.
Joseph was born in New Hartford, October 25, 1970, the oldest of three sons, to Pasquale "Pat" and Theresa (Albanese) Ianno. He was educated in New Hartford and a 1988 graduate of New Hartford Senior High School. Joe was a professional tractor trailer driver who worked for many companies over the years; most recently Ryder Trucking. He also enjoyed working in landscaping. Having lived in various parts of the country over the years, Joe recently returned home. While in his travels, Joe met the love of his life, Leticia Cole, and they have enjoyed six loving years together.
Joe was active in sports and loved soccer, as well as fishing, and especially enjoyed cooking for everyone. A fun-loving guy, he loved being with his niece and nephews, as he was a big kid himself.
He is survived by his parents, Pasquale "Pat" and Theresa; his girlfriend, Leticia; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dominick and Deborah Ianno, Walpole, MA, and Daniel and Marye Ianno, of Utica; nephews and niece, Lorenzo, Massimo and Emmelyn Ianno; aunts and uncles, "Zia" Nancy Calautti, Vincent Calautti, Frank and Patricia Albanese, Maria (Ianno) Versace and Cecelia (Versace) Ianno; and also many beloved cousins in this country and Italy. Joe was predeceased by his grandparents, Giuseppe and Anna Ianno and Domenico and Natalina Albanese.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019