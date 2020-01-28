|
Joseph P. Kukowski 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Joseph P. Kukowski, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 21, 1944, in Utica, the son of Chester and Ann (Kowalczyk) Kukowski. Joseph was a graduate of UFA. He was employed as a cook at Marcy State Hospital prior to his retirement.
Joe was a sports enthusiast with an endless knowledge of players and statistics. He served locally as a softball umpire and coach. Joe was an avid Yankees fan and will always be remembered for his generosity.
Joseph is survived by his brothers, Chester (Marsha) Kukowski and Tom (Linda) Kukowski; sisters, Carole Ann (Ted) Zaniewski and Roberta (Barton) Colwell; nieces and nephews, Kim Carhart (John), David Kukowski, Stephen Kukowski (Sharon), Lisa Zaniewski, Greg Zaniewski and Jeff (Katie) Zaniewski, Brian (Rebeca) Kukowski, Beth (Jeff) Kozma and Jon Ryczek; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews of whom he was fond. He is also survived by Robin Funke and Jennifer Latour. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Chester; and his sister, Barbara Ryczek.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive guests following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Joseph's name may be made to a .
Joseph's family extends its heartfelt thanks to Ray and Diane Jackson for their care and compassion over the past several years.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020