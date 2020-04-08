|
Joseph Pepe 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph Pepe, age 83, of Utica, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with the love and support of his family.
He was born on December 24, 1936, in Sasso Di Calstada, Province of Potenza, Italy, a son of the late Rocco and Rose Pepe. On July 25, 1970, he was married to Santa "Sylvia" Papandrea in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, a blessed union of 47 years, until her passing on February 28, 2018. Joe was a Master Tailor, by trade, having owned and operated Bergers Cleaners for many years and in most recent years, the Trenton City Dry Cleaners, North Utica.
Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose life centered around his family. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rocco and Scarlett Pepe and their daughter, Isabella, who was the light of her "Papa Joe's" life; son, Vincent Pepe; his in-laws Joseph Papandrea, of Utica, Mary (Papandrea) Carbone and husband, Joseph, of Whitesboro; his dear nieces and nephews, Dr. Lora Papandrea and husband, Tom Norton, Vincent and Heather Papandrea and their children, Anna and Joseph and Elisabeth-Anne Carbone and fiancé, Michael Sullivan; a special cousin, Millie Fausto; his dear friends, Sylvia and Frank Bonacci, Sue Valente; and many in-laws and cousins in NY. He was predeceased by his infant son, Anthony; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Papandrea.
In keeping with CDC guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will honor Joe in a private ceremony with the Rev. Joseph Salerno officiating. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020