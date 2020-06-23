Joseph R. "Sonny" Cichello 1933 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Joseph R. "Sonny" Cichello, 87, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and family by his side on Sunday, Father's Day, June 21, 2020.
He was born on May 2, 1933, in Utica, a son of the late Michael and Ann (Fairbrother) Cichello. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He was united in marriage to Wavel Hughes, a blessed union of 60 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 1376, New Hartford and the VFW. Mr. Cichello was employed with the United States Postal Service retiring after 47 years of dedicated service.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, often traveling to Boston to cheer on his favorite team. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking for his family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wavel Cichello; his children, Kevin (Cindy) Phillips, Karen (Rick) White, Keith (Seglinde) Phillips, Terry (Todd) Ely, Patricia Cichello, Kathy Kline, Tim Cichello and Joseph "Joey" Cichello. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Cichello, in 1985. He also leaves 24 adored grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He leaves a brother, Edward Cichello.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Sultana Razia and her wonderful staff and also Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mr. Cichello during his illness.
Due to the CDC and New York State Restrictions, the family will gather privately to celebrate Mr. Cichello's life.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.