Joseph R. Donovan 1930 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Joseph R. Donovan, age 90, of New Hartford and formerly of Albany, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, in the Cypress House at the Sitrin Health Care Center.
He was born in Richmond Hill, NY, on April 9, 1930, son of the late Joseph R. and Catherine E. (Blewett) Donovan. He was educated at Holy Child Jesus Elementary in Richmond Hill, Chaminade High School in Mineola and after the family's move to Albany, graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany. Joseph furthered his education earning his Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School.
After graduating from law school, Joseph worked for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles for 40 years, until his retirement in 1993, as the departments First Assistant Counsel working closely with the NYS Legislature. During his time at DMV, he was a frequent spokesperson for the Department, traveled widely in New York State, liaising with local police officials, the judiciary and automobile dealers associations. He was made an honorary lifetime member of the NYS Magistrates Association. Joseph was deeply involved in the St. Vincent DePaul Parish in Albany, having served as a trustee, greeter and member of the parish council. He was a past member of the Pinehaven Country Club of Guilderland and a member of the Board of Associates of the College of St. Rose, Albany and the Albany Symphony, before moving to the Utica area.
Joseph married the former, Marie J. Nole, on November 20, 1954, in Utica. The couple settled in the Albany area, where they raised their family before moving to New Hartford in 2011.
Joseph is survived by his two sons and their wives, Joseph R. Donovan, III, (Robin), of Omaha, NE and Mark R. Donovan (Kathy), New Hartford. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Joseph, of Boston, MA and Thomas Donovan, of Erie, PA; two sisters and their families, Catherine Torre and Maureen (Albert) Ferradino, both of Rotterdam; a sister-in-law, Connie (Nole) Corasanti; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. His wife, Marie J. (Nole) Donovan and three brothers-in-law, Sebastiano "Sam" Torre, Angelo V. Nole and Eugene R. Corasanti and sister-in-law, Angela M. Nole, predeceased him.
The family would like to recognize Brenda Cook, Nina Muscitelli, Olga May, Barbara Nelson and the entire staff in the Cypress House at Sitrin for the compassion and companionship they provided to Joseph.
There will be no immediate services due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19. The family will hold memorial services at an appropriate date and time in the future. In the interim, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate and remember his life in their own special way.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness may consider support of the Alzheimer's Association
, the George A. Nole II Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame High School in Utica, Hospice & Palliative Care or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in New Hartford, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY.
