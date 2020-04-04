|
Joseph R. Ratcliffe 1926 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Joseph R. Ratcliffe, New Hartford, NY, passed away on March 28, 2020 in Hartford, CT.
He was born on June 23, 1926, in Utica, the only son of the late Rose Rieben Ratcliffe and Joseph Ratcliffe and graduated from UFA in 1944.
Joe served in the US Navy from July 1944 to June 1946 in the Special Naval Pre-flight Airforce Program at Union College. When it was discontinued in June 1946, due to the end of WWII, he transferred to Brown University in September 1946 and enrolled in a Special ROTC program. He graduated in June 1947 with a BA in Economics as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USMCR. He was reactivated and called into service with the Marines in November 1950 for reorientation at Quantico, VA. He left for Korea in June 1951 as a 1st Lieutenant with the 1st Marine Division in the Punch Bowl Area, at the eastern border of the 38th parallel. Upon his return to the US in April 1952, he was awarded the rank of Captain in the USMCR.
In 1948, he began his career in banking at the Utica Savings Bank. He worked at various financial institutions for the next 37 years receiving several promotions of banking officer positions. He was the Branch Manager of Marine Midland, New Hartford, Oneida National and opened the Chase Manhattan branch in 1975 and later, retired from the Bank of America. Joe graduated from the NYS Bankers School of Agriculture at Cornell University and the Stonier Institute of Banking at Rutgers University. His thesis was on Tourism in Central New York.
Joe married the love of his life, Dorothy Arlouine Cunningham, on May 7, 1949, at 1st Presbyterian Church, Utica, by the Reverend Lowell R. Ditzen. Together they owned the Bridgeview Motel on the St. Lawrence River, Thousand Islands. After retirement, they spent many years traveling in their motor home to all 49 mainland states and 9 of the 10 Canadian Provinces.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Our Saviour Lutheran Church, where he served as a councilman and treasurer. He served as a treasurer for the Mohawk Valley Council of Churches, was President of the Mohawk Travel Trailer Club, a trustee of the Better Business Bureau and various positions of the United Way. He was a member of the Masons, Lodge NHF & Am 650 and the New Hartford American Legion.
He leaves his daughter, Jill (Bud) Quast, Granby, CT; grandson, Rob (April) Quast; and granddaughters, Julie (Ryan) Brittell and Amber Ratcliffe; three great-grandchildren, Talia, Inara and Arabella Quast; nephews, Michael (Terry) French, Peter (Julie) French; and a niece, Susan Swan Fant. He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Dorothy, in 2015; his sisters and brothers-in-law, June and Neil Pierce, Fern and Richard Swan and Shirley and Vernon French.
Dad was a wonderful husband, father, son, Grandpa, uncle, friend. His kind, enthusiastic manner was appreciated by all he met. His love for family and concern for others was an inspiration. Our loss is great and we will miss him forever.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In memory of Joseph, please consider a donation to Spring Farm Cares.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020