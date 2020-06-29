Joseph (Joe) Richard Fiore 1938 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Joseph (Joe) Richard Fiore, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was 82 years old. Joe was staying with his son, Marc and family, in Rochester, NY, at the time of his death.
Joe's passions in life were centered around his family and music. He was an amazing grandfather to his five grandchildren. Each one of them shared a unique and special relationship with him and all five were able to be together with him just days before he passed. He loved music, especially jazz and was a gifted musician. For many years, he played in a trio band with good friends, Carlton Boone and Tony DiFazio. Most recently, he played in The Steve Falvo Easy Money Big Band. Joe also loved riding his motorcycle. He started an ad-hoc ride with a couple of friends almost 40 years ago that grew and morphed into what became an annual tradition with twelve riders including his sons and his best friend, Joe Longo, who is also his nephew. His sons will carry on this tradition in his honor.
He was born the eldest child of Joseph and Rose Fiore of Utica. He was educated in Utica schools and served his country in Korea while in the army. For most of his professional career, he worked for Sears & Roebuck and retired in 1997.
He is survived by his three sons and their families, Joseph P. Fiore, of Raleigh, NC and his daughters, Isabella and Claudia, Paul S. Fiore, of Cambridge MA, his husband, David Foley and their son, Lukas and Marc C. Fiore, of Rochester, NY, his wife, Andrea and their sons, Marc (Coz) and Matthew. In addition to his children, he is survived by his two sisters and their husbands, Mary and Richard Christiansen, of Utica and Rita and Michael Delia, also of Utica; as well as numerous devoted nieces, nephews and their families.
Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Elsie M. Fiore, who passed in 2011.
A Mass in celebration of Joe's life is being planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers or food, a fund has been established in his name, through the House of Good Shepherd, to honor his passion for music and his desire to inspire the next generation of local musicians. To make a donation go to https://www.hgs-utica.com/. Click on "Donate Today" and enter "Joe Fiore Children's Music Fund" in the first box under details, when asked if the gift is in memory or tribute.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.