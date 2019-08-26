Home

Joseph S. Carlesimo 1946 - 2019
ILION - Joseph S. Carlesimo, age 73, beloved husband of Terry Popka Carlesimo, passed away after a long illness on August 23, 2019.
He was raised and educated in Utica and Frankfort. He was a Union Machinist at Kelsey Hayes (Utica Corp.), for many years, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terry; one son, Joseph J. Carlesimo and wife, Colleen, of New Hartford; a daughter, Anita Weimer and husband, Mark, of Victor; one brother, Peter S. Carlesimo and wife, Sharon, of Frankfort; a sister, Louann Elsaesser and fiance', Robert Croessmann, of Rochester; a brother-in-law, John Popka and wife, Susan, of Sorrento, ME; a sister-in-law, Taffey Popka, of Syracuse; father-in-law, John Kravec, of Schuyler; four grandchildren, Joseph T. Carlesimo, Sydney, Alexander and Cecilia Weimer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of the Apostles RC Church, Frankfort. The Reverend Paul Catena, Pastor, will officiate. There are no funeral home calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network. Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc. Herkimer.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
