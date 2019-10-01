|
Joseph S. Novak 1943 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Joseph S. Novak, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
He was born on July 20, 1943, in Utica, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Shorter) Novak. He was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools and the School of Practical Nursing at Willowbrook in Staten Island, NY. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966.
He was employed with Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Hospital in Marcy as a Practical Nurse, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
Joe enjoyed his many trips to the Turning Stone Casino where he enjoyed playing slot machines. He also enjoyed playing Senior Bingo at the Parkway Center in Utica. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Jerry) Olite and Laurie Hanson. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Krista MaHaney and her companion, Gabriel Gonzalez, Gianna Gonzalez, Kelly (Michael) Jones, Steve (Teri) McNally and Ron McNally and his companion, Amanda. Also many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Sharon McNally; a nephew, Joe McNally; and a special friend, Bob Miller.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Please consider donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St. Utica, NY 13502 in his memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019