Joseph S. Swierczek 1921 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Joseph S. "Joe" Swierczek, age 99, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care in New Hartford.
He was born in New York Mills, on February 23, 1921, to the late Stanley and Katherine (Szarafin) Swierczek. He was raised and educated in New York Mills, where he attended New York Mills High School. He continued his education at Canton ATI College, where he graduated with honors in Electrical Technology. On November 18, 1945, he married the former Theodora Hamelik. The couple shared in a loving relationship that spanned over 68 years, prior to Mrs. Swierczek's passing on March 19, 2014. Mr. Swierczek was in the National Guard when he was called into federal Army service during his senior year in high school. He served in the Pacific zone with the 27th Infantry Division during WWII as a Staff Sargent. Joe was wounded in combat on the Eniwetok Atoll and again on Saipan Island. The war department notified his family that his wounds on Saipan were very severe and that he may not survive. Joe was hospitalized for over 59 days with a neck wound and other injuries. Joe was a Master Electrician, licensed by the city of Syracuse. At one time, he held a position with Langdon & Hughes Electrical Contractors as their Superintendent and Estimator; he later worked in the same capacity for Casatelli Electric. Joe has supervised some of the area's largest electrical installations, including the Utica Auditorium, Utica City Hall, the Oneida County Office Building and MWP Art Institute. He was a member of the IBEW #43. Mr. Swierczek retired in 1983, after many years of loyal service. Joe was an amateur Radio Operator, with the call sign WB2HDL. Besides communicating in Morse Code, he enjoyed building radio equipment and was an avid golfer. His memberships included the Disabled American Veteran Chapter #82, the 27th Division Association and the Whitestown and New York Mills Seniors.
Joseph is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Sally Swierczek; a daughter and son-in-law, Lenore and Charles Valuckas; grandchildren, Michael and Courtney Swierczek, David Swierczek, Steven and Jessica Valuckas and Renee and Matt Copperwheat; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Swierczek, Addison Swierczek, Mason Swierczek, Leah Copperwheat and Zoey Copperwheat. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and in-laws, Genevieve Sapieszko, Edwin Hamelik and Gen Piersma. He was predeceased in death by a sister, Stasia Hammond; and three brothers, Walter, Stephen and Julian Swierczek.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial contributions to either Sacred Heart of Jesus -Holy Cross PNCC or the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning, from 11:00 - 12:00 noon, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills. Mr. Swierczek's funeral will follow, at 12:30, at Sacred Heart of Jesus-Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 206 Main Street, New York Mills. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the many family members, friends and neighbors who assisted Joe in his later years.
