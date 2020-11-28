1/1
Joseph "Patsy" Sullivan
Joseph "Patsy" Sullivan 1932 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Joseph "Patsy" Sullivan died on November 23rd, 2020 in Seven Rivers Hospital, Crystal River, FL.
He was born in Durhamville, NY, the son of James and Bertha Kaiser Sullivan on August 17, 1932. He joined the US Army and then went on to establish a business, Handy Andy Services.
He leaves a wife of 35 years, Barbara Sullivan; a son, Michael Sullivan and Caroline, Clayville, NY; and daughter, Sandra and Mark Jedlovec, Seminole, FL. His son, James D. Sullivan, predeceased him in 1985. He also leaves a sister, Doris Maciag, Durhamville, NY; and 26 grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by many for his kind, loving demeanor and a touch good humor.
The family plans a memorial in North Bay, NY, in the future.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
