Joseph T. "Babe" Montana
Joseph T. "Babe" Montana 1930 - 2020
NY MILLS - Mr. Joseph T. "Babe" Montana, age 89, of NY Mills, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with the love and support of his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on October 30, 1930, a son of the late Anthony and Mary Salerno Montana and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He served our country during the Korean War in the US Navy. On October 26, 1951, he was married to Dolores Klaus, a blessed union of 30 years until her passing in 1981.
Joseph "Babe" as he was known, owned and operated Montana's Collision on Elizabeth St. for many years until his retirement.
A loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Surviving are his beloved children: two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Bonnie Montana, Utica and Dan Montana and Kim Coppola, Mohawk; four daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne Montana-Basile and Tom Jones, Whitesboro, Maryann and Joseph Durse, Utica, Lori and Jim Giglio, Albany and Kathleen and Bob Heinrich, Utica; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Tanya Montana, Frankfort; one sister, Martha Croke, New Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by one sister, Kathleen Gifune.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. The family will honor Joseph at a private time with interment in Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Krawcenko officiating.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 733-6443
